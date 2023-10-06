Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County This Week
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Racine County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Martin Luther High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
