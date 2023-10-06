Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Washington County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Friday
West Allis Central High School at Germantown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Germantown, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bend West High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: West Bend, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
