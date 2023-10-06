There is high school football action in Washington County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    West Allis Central High School at Germantown High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Germantown, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Bend West High School at West Bend East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: West Bend, WI
    • Conference: North Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at Living Word Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Jackson, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

