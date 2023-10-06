Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waupaca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Waupaca County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Stratford High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
New London High School at Shawano Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Shawano, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
