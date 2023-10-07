Keith Mitchell will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,461-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Mitchell at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +3000

Keith Mitchell Insights

Mitchell has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Mitchell has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 34 -4 280 0 18 3 4 $2.7M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Mitchell fell short of the cut line in each of his last three trips to this event.

Mitchell finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2021.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Mitchell has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,308 yards, 153 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mitchell was better than 75% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Mitchell recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, worse than the field average of 3.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Mitchell recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Mitchell carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In that last outing, Mitchell's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.4).

Mitchell finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Mitchell finished without one.

