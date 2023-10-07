Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Maryland?

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ohio State 32, Maryland 16
  • Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Maryland will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Terrapins have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Maryland (+19.5)
  • Ohio State has covered the spread one time this year.
  • The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Maryland owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game once this season.
  • This season, Maryland has played two games with a combined score over 56.5 points.
  • Ohio State averages 34.5 points per game against Maryland's 38.6, totaling 16.6 points over the contest's over/under of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.3 61 57.5
Implied Total AVG 43.3 49.5 37
ATS Record 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-1
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Maryland

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.9 50.8 51.5
Implied Total AVG 35.8 37.3 30
ATS Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

