Looking at the schools in the Pac-12, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Washington State

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 38-35 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

2. Oregon

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 42-6 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Washington

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-1

5-0 | 11-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 31-24 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

4. Oregon State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 21-7 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

5. USC

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-3

5-0 | 9-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 48-41 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN

6. Utah

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 21-7 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. UCLA

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 14-7 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

8. Colorado

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-6

3-2 | 6-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 48-41 vs USC

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

9. Arizona

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-2 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-2 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Oregon State

Oregon State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

11. Stanford

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 42-6 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-4 | 0-11 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

