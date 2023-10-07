Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Shawano County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Marathon County
  • Oneida County
  • Brown County
  • Outagamie County
  • Washington County
  • Vilas County
  • Eau Claire County
  • Walworth County
  • Jefferson County
  • Juneau County

    • Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    New London High School at Shawano Community High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Shawano, WI
    • Conference: Bay
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.