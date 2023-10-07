The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is the setting for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns' (5-0) matchup against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) on October 7, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 16th-best in total offense (478.4 yards per game) and 17th-best in total defense (290.8 yards allowed per game). Things have been going well for Oklahoma on both offense and defense, as it is posting 47.4 points per game (third-best) and ceding just 10.8 points per game (fourth-best).

Below in this story, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma 478.4 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510 (10th) 290.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319 (40th) 191.8 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (66th) 286.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (7th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (18th) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (5th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,358 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 25 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jonathon Brooks has 596 rushing yards on 85 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added five catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 158 yards (31.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 26 receptions for 345 yards (69 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 321 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 13 catches are good enough for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has compiled 1,593 yards on 75.2% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 95 yards with four scores.

Marcus Major is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 199 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Tawee Walker has totaled 193 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has put together a 285-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 22 targets.

Nic Anderson's 12 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Oklahoma gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.