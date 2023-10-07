AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all five games involving teams from the AAC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTSA Roadrunners at Temple Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Texas Mean Green at Navy Midshipmen
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UConn Huskies at Rice Owls
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Florida Atlantic Owls
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.