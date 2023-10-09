Christian Watson Week 5 Preview vs. the Raiders
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.
Watson was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Packers last season, as the second-year man was targeted 66 times and had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 ypg) with seven TDs.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watson vs. the Raiders
- Watson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games
- Las Vegas let one player amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- Against the Raiders last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Against Las Vegas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Watson will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense a year ago (242.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Raiders conceded 25 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.
Watch Packers vs Raiders on Fubo!
Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders
- Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Watson Receiving Insights
- Watson went over on receiving yards prop bets in 38.5% of his games (five of 13) last year.
- With 611 receiving yards on 66 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).
- In four of 14 games last year, Watson had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple TD catches).
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Watson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Vikings
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 107 YDS / 3 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/17/2022
|Week 11
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.