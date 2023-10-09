Will Jordan Love Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5?
In the Week 5 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Jordan Love hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Love has 72 rushing yards (18 ypg) on 16 carries, with two touchdowns.
- Love has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Jordan Love Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|15
|27
|245
|3
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|14
|25
|151
|3
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|22
|44
|259
|1
|1
|9
|39
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|23
|36
|246
|1
|2
|2
|-2
|1
