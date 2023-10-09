Will Luke Musgrave Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Luke Musgrave was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Green Bay Packers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 5. Take a look at Musgrave's stats below.
In the air, Musgrave has been targeted 16 times, with season stats of 125 yards on 12 receptions (10.4 per catch) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Musgrave's injury status
Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Packers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Musgrave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|12
|125
|56
|0
|10.4
Musgrave Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|4
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|1
|1
|1
|0


