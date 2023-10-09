Packers vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 5
The Green Bay Packers' (2-2) injury report has 12 players listed ahead of their Monday, October 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). It starts at 8:15 PM at Allegiant Stadium.
The Packers' last outing ended in a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Raiders head into this matchup following a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream:
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.
- From an offensive perspective, the Packers are accumulating 25 points per contest (10th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on defense (24 points allowed per game).
- In terms of passing, the Packers rank 18th in the NFL (206.3 passing yards per game) and 10th on the other side of the ball (197.3 passing yards allowed per contest).
- In terms of rushing, this season has been ugly for Green Bay on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 74.5 rushing yards per contest (second-worst) and allowing 155.3 rushing yards per game (second-worst).
- At +1, the Packers own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with four forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and three turnovers committed (fifth in NFL).
Packers vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)
- Total: 45.5 points
