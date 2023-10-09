Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football Game – Week 5
Check out best bets as the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.
When is Raiders vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Packers in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Raiders favored and the difference between the two is 11.3 points.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- This season, the Packers have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Green Bay has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2.5)
- The Raiders have put together a record of 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Packers have covered the spread in a game three times this year (3-1-0).
- In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers have an ATS record of 1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- These teams average a combined 40.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 49.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the point total for this game.
- Out of the Raiders' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' four games with a set total.
