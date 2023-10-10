As we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 31-23 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 41-40 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN

3. Troy

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: W 37-3 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

4. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 38-28 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

5. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-1 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 28-7 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

6. Marshall

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 48-41 vs NC State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

7. Louisiana

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 34-30 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

2-3 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 38-28 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10 TV Channel: ESPN

9. Texas State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 34-30 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

10. South Alabama

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 55-7 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

11. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-3 | 3-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 55-7 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

12. Old Dominion

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 1-9

3-3 | 1-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

13. Arkansas State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 37-3 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

14. Southern Miss

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

1-5 | 0-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 17-13 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

