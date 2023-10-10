The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, live on FOX from Target Field. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the ALCS with a victory in this matchup. Sonny Gray will get the starting nod for the Twins, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota's .428 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins' .243 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins' .326 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 222 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Gray has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will try to pick up his 29th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (10-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Javier has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins - Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

