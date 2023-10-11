The Florida International Panthers (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Florida International has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 19th-worst with 20.7 points per contest. The defense ranks 79th in the FBS (27 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, UTEP is compiling 345.8 total yards per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS defensively (384.8 total yards allowed per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Florida International vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Florida International UTEP 330.2 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (82nd) 445.8 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.8 (94th) 107.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.2 (64th) 222.7 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.7 (111th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (124th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,258 yards (209.7 ypg) to lead Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has 323 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has piled up 215 yards on 35 attempts, scoring three times.

Kris Mitchell's team-high 550 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 48 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 42.5 yards per game.

Jalen Bracey has hauled in 13 catches for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 380 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has totaled 366 yards on 67 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 117 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his team with 290 receiving yards on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 15 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (41 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith's 19 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

