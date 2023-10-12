Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dane County, Wisconsin has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Middleton High School at Madison East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madison West High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Verona, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.