In Marathon County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Sheboygan County
  • Rock County
  • Shawano County
  • Ozaukee County
  • Outagamie County
  • Door County
  • Jefferson County
  • Calumet County
  • Brown County
  • Dane County

    • Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Abbotsford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Abbotsford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pittsville High School at Abbotsford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Abbotsford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wausau West High School at D.C. Everest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Schofield, WI
    • Conference: Wisconsin Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.