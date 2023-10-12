The Minnesota Wild's (0-0-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Thursday, October 12 game against the Florida Panthers (0-0-0) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Matthew Tkachuk LW Out Sternum Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder

Wild vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Florida gave up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.

Wild vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

