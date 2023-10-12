How to Watch the Wild vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers will open their seasons against one another at Xcel Energy Center in in Saint Paul.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI to watch the Wild and the Panthers hit the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Panthers Additional Info
|Wild vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Panthers Prediction
|Wild vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.
- The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers allowed 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the league's sixth-best offense.
- They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.
- With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), the Panthers were eighth-best in the NHL.
- The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
