In Dodge County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Waterloo High School at Horicon-Hustisford

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hustisford, WI

Hustisford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Horicon High School