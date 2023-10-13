Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
West Bend West High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.