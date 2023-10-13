Is there high school football on the docket this week in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Milwaukee County
  • Marinette County
  • Shawano County
  • Dane County
  • Oconto County

    • Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    West Bend West High School at Homestead High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Mequon, WI
    • Conference: North Shore
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.