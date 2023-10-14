Auston Matthews scored a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game, and next up is a meeting with the Minnesota Wild, on Saturday in Toronto.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Maple Leafs game against the Wild can be watched on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI, so tune in to catch the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild's total of 219 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was sixth in the NHL.

The Wild had 239 goals last season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Wild had 54 power-play goals (15th in NHL) on 252 chances.

The Wild scored on 21.43% of their power plays, No. 15 in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 246 power-play chances).

The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).

Maple Leafs Key Players