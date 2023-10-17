Ryan Hartman Game Preview: Wild vs. Canadiens - October 17
Ryan Hartman will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Ryan Hartman vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Hartman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Hartman averaged 15:30 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +7.
- He had a goal in 12 games last season out of 59 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Hartman had an assist in 21 of 59 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Hartman has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hartman Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23
- The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.
- Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.
