Ryan Hartman will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hartman are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Hartman vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hartman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hartman averaged 15:30 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +7.

He had a goal in 12 games last season out of 59 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hartman had an assist in 21 of 59 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hartman has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

Their -78 goal differential ranked 28th in the league.

