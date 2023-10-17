How to Watch the Wild vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (off a loss in their last game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a win) will meet on Tuesday at Bell Centre in Montréal.
Watch on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX as the Wild and the Canadiens play.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 power-play chances).
- The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens allowed 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.
- They had the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -78.
- The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
