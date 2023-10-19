Searching for an up-to-date view of the MEAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 34-23 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

2-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Howard

@ Howard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Howard

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

2-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 48-7 vs Harvard

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 45-3 vs Yale

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-4 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 28-7 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-5 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 51-44 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

