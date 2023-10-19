Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

New Berlin Eisenhower High School at Port Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on October 19

7:00 AM CT on October 19 Location: Port Washington, WI

Port Washington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Menomonee Falls High School at West De Pere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: De Pere, WI

De Pere, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington High School at Kettle Moraine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Wales, WI

Wales, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pewaukee High School at Waterford Union High School