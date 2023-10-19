The Minnesota Wild (2-1) host the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI, with each team back in action after a win. The Wild are coming off a 5-2 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens, while the Kings took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Wild 5, Kings 4.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-115)

Wild (-115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Kings Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-25-11 overall) had a 13-11-24 record last season in contests that needed overtime.

In the 26 games Minnesota played that were decided by one goal, it had a 13-8-5 record (good for 31 points).

In the 14 games last season the Wild scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Minnesota scored exactly two goals in 18 games last season (9-8-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild scored three or more goals in 51 games (36-8-7, 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota scored a single power-play goal, it went 24-13-2 to record 50 points.

In the 44 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota was 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild's opponent had more shots in 42 games last season. The Wild finished 24-12-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 18th 30.9 Shots 32.4 11th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 15th 21.43% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.