The Minnesota Wild (2-1) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Wild vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Kings (-105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild won eight of their 16 games (50.0%) when favored on the moneyline last season.

Minnesota was 8-8 (50.0%) a season ago when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or stronger.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Wild have a 53.5% chance to win.

Minnesota and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 43 times last season.

Wild vs Kings Additional Info

Wild vs. Kings Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 274 (10th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Minnesota gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals Minnesota recorded last season ranked 15th in the NHL (on 252 chances).

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Minnesota scored 14 shorthanded goals last season.

The Wild killed 82.03% of opponent power plays, the 10th-best percentage in the league.

The Wild won 47.7% of their faceoffs (26th in the NHL)

Minnesota scored on 9.4% of its shots (23rd in league).

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

