2023 BMW Ladies Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , Minjee Lee is in the lead (+1800), shooting an 11-under 133.
BMW Ladies Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club
- Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards
BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 8:37 PM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|16th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|16th
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 7:31 PM ET
- Current Rank: 44th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|74
|+2
|1
|3
|74th
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|4th
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 7:53 PM ET
- Current Rank: 25th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|0
|38th
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|16th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|38th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 34th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|38th
|Round 2
|72
|E
|4
|2
|31st
BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|1st (-11)
|+1800
|Ruoning Yin
|21st (-4)
|+1800
|Lilia Vu
|57th (+1)
|+2000
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|4th (-8)
|+2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|44th (-1)
|+2500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|34th (-2)
|+2500
|Yuka Saso
|25th (-3)
|+2500
|Georgia Hall
|44th (-1)
|+2800
|Celine Boutier
|9th (-6)
|+2800
|Megan Khang
|21st (-4)
|+3000
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.