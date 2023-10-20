This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

  • Brown County

    • Chippewa County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Cadott High School at Abbotsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Abbotsford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.