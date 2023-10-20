Christopher Eubanks will begin the Swiss Indoors Basel in Basel, Switzerland against Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 32. He was knocked out by Pavel Kotov in the round of 32 of the Stockholm Open (his most recent tournament). Eubanks currently has +3300 odds to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Eubanks at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will play Struff in the round of 32 of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Monday, October 23 at 8:00 AM ET.

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks lost his most recent match, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 versus Kotov in the Round of 32 of the Stockholm Open on October 17, 2023.

In 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Eubanks has gone 31-19 and has won one title.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has gone 17-14.

Eubanks, over the past year, has played 50 matches across all court surfaces, and 29.2 games per match.

In his 31 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Eubanks has averaged 27.7 games.

Over the past year, Eubanks has been victorious in 15.6% of his return games and 83.9% of his service games.

Eubanks has won 14.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.3% of his service games during that timeframe.

