Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Dane County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Hartford Union High School at Sun Prairie East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Janesville Parker High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Verona, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Memorial High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Middleton, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.