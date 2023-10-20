Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iowa County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Iowa County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Iowa County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Mineral Point High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
