Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Loyal High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
