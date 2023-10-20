Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Menomonee Falls High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Wales, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pewaukee High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.