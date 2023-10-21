Held from October 19-21, A Lim Kim will compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea.

Looking to wager on Kim at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Kim Odds to Win: +4500

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in three of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Kim has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

In her past five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Kim will try to make the cut for the 10th straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 32 -3 279 0 17 3 3 $816,771

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 19th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 6,680 yards this week, which is 335 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 97 yards shorter than the 6,680 yards Seowon Valley Country Club will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 51st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 48th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kim shot better than 89% of the golfers (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kim had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Kim's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Kim ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

