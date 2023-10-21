From October 19-21, Adam Scott will hit the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Scott at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished better than par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Scott has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Scott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 28 -5 280 0 14 1 4 $2.9M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The most recent time Scott played this event was in 2019, and he finished 33rd.

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 64 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 238 yards shorter than the average course Scott has played in the past year (7,317).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott finished in the 63rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 95th percentile of the field.

Scott was better than 35% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.46.

Scott fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Scott carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Scott had more birdies or better (15) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last competition, Scott posted a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Scott ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Scott recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

