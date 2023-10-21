Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: L 41-14 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 24-10 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UT Martin

@ UT Martin Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bryant

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 43-24 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois

@ Eastern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-5 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 43-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

