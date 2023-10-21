The Minnesota Wild, with Calen Addison, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thinking about a wager on Addison in the Wild-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Calen Addison vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison has averaged 18:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Addison has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Addison has recorded a point twice this year in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Addison has an assist in two of four games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Addison goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Addison going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Addison Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

