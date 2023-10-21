Frederick Gaudreau and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Gaudreau's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 14:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Through four games this year, Gaudreau has yet to score a goal.

Gaudreau has not recorded a point through four games this year.

Through four games this season, Gaudreau has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 12 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

