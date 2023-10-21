Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on October 21?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jon Merrill score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Merrill has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 12 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
