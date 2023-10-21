Can we expect Kirill Kaprizov lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -135 (Bet $13.5 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

Kaprizov has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Kaprizov averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

