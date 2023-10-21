As we head into Week 8 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the MVFC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 41-6 vs Northern Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: W 49-24 vs North Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 34-31 vs Youngstown State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Dakota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Dakota State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 49-24 vs North Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Dakota State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 27-6 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Youngstown State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 34-31 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Youngstown State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Missouri State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 48-7 vs Western Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: W 44-7 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 41-6 vs South Dakota State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 27-6 vs Southern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Murray State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-6 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 48-7 vs Missouri State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-6 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 44-7 vs Illinois State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.