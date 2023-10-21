Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. Houston Game – Saturday, October 21
Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) face the Houston Cougars (3-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Texas vs. Houston?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19
- Texas has won four of the five games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).
- The Longhorns have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Houston has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.
- The Longhorns have a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Houston (+23.5)
- Texas has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23.5 points or more.
- Houston has covered the spread two times this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (60.5)
- Texas and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 60.5 points just once this season.
- In the Houston's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 64.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the total of 60.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.2
|57.3
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|36.7
|39.3
|31.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Houston
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.3
|57.8
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.4
|31
|29.5
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
