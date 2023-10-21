Tom Hoge is ready for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC (par-70) in Chiba, Japan from October 19-21. The purse is $8,500,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Hoge at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Hoge Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Tom Hoge Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hoge has finished below par on 13 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 18 rounds played.

Hoge has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hoge has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Hoge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -6 278 0 17 2 2 $3.8M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Hoge's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 24th.

Hoge made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Hoge finished ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 219 yards shorter than the average course Hoge has played in the past year (7,298).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Hoge was better than only 13% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hoge did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hoge did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Hoge carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that most recent outing, Hoge's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Hoge ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hoge fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.