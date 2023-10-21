Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
The available options on the Week 8 college football slate include Big Ten teams involved in five games. As you are building your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Iowa (-3.5) against Minnesota is the best spread bet, while betting on the total in the Minnesota vs. Iowa matchup carries the best value. See even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!
Best Week 8 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 12.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 8.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +11.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 8 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 30.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40.5 - Wisconsin vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 46.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 41 - Northwestern vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 8 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
|39.4 / 6.7
|413.7 / 233.1
|Ohio State
|6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|36.0 / 9.7
|443.0 / 263.5
|Penn State
|6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|44.3 / 8.0
|426.7 / 193.7
|Iowa
|6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
|20.9 / 14.9
|247.4 / 324.4
|Wisconsin
|4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
|27.2 / 17.8
|398.7 / 335.2
|Maryland
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|33.4 / 18.6
|422.3 / 337.1
|Rutgers
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|27.7 / 16.0
|329.0 / 277.4
|Minnesota
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|21.7 / 26.7
|313.3 / 373.2
|Nebraska
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|19.0 / 21.0
|342.3 / 323.0
|Northwestern
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 27.3
|306.3 / 362.0
|Illinois
|3-4 (1-3 Big Ten)
|20.3 / 28.1
|371.6 / 398.4
|Purdue
|2-5 (1-3 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 29.9
|370.7 / 395.4
|Indiana
|2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
|18.5 / 29.0
|317.2 / 374.7
|Michigan State
|2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 24.3
|350.3 / 334.0
Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.