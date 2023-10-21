Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Badgers favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-138
|+115
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Illinois has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
