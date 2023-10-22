Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 7 contest against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 7, Jones has 14 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has three receptions (six targets) for 82 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Packers.
Week 7 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|59
|1
|4.2
|6
|3
|82
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
